Musician who uses fiddle as signature instrument to perform in Morecambe

Germa Adan will be performing at More Music in Morecambe. Picture by Stephen Kopec.

Germa Adan takes to the stage at the Morecambe venue on Saturday May 4 at 7.30pm.

Germa's music is a testament to her diverse background and life journey, from Haiti to the United States and now residing in the United Kingdom.

Known for her storytelling prowess and a profound sense of social consciousness, Germa's music delves deep into the past and the present, offering listeners a unique and thought-provoking experience.

One of Germa's signature elements is her use of the fiddle, which she wields with delicate yet intricate rhythms and harmonies.

In her debut album, "Kenbe Fem" (Hold Firm), Germa Adan unveiled her distinctive voice, offering a selection of songs that captivated audiences and critics alike for its rare beauty and originality.