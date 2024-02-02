News you can trust since 1837
Musical comedy Irish Annie’s starring Ricky Tomlinson comes to Lancaster Grand

Actor and comedian, Ricky Tomlinson returns to the stage in Spring to tour in a popular musical comedy that celebrates the best of Irish culture.
By Michelle Blade
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 15:45 GMT
Updated 2nd Feb 2024, 15:51 GMT
It has also been announced that Stephen Fletcher will direct the new version of Irish Annie’s, which has brand-new songs and scenes written by Asa Murphy.

Irish Annie’s is a celebration of Irish culture, from the music to the comedy, featuring a live five-piece band The Shenanigans.

Meet landlady Annie and her regular madcap customers for a fun night out of comedy, music and mayhem, featuring original tracks written for the show by Asa Murphy, along with all-time favourite Irish tunes including Galway Shawl, Tell Me Ma, Dirty Old Town, Whiskey In The Jar, Danny Boy and many more.

Ricky Tomlinson and Catherine Rice in Irish Annie's. Picture by David Munn Photography.Ricky Tomlinson and Catherine Rice in Irish Annie's. Picture by David Munn Photography.
Ricky Tomlinson and Catherine Rice in Irish Annie's. Picture by David Munn Photography.

Ricky Tomlinson will perform as himself as a celebrity guest in the pub.

Ricky is a much-loved actor and comedian living all his life in Liverpool, he is best known for his roles as Bobby Grant in Brookside, DCI

Charlie Wise in Cracker and Jim Royle in The Royle Family, he also played the title character in the film Mike Bassett: England Manager.

He is a very keen musician playing both the banjo and harmonica.

Catherine Rice and Ricky Tomlinson in Irish Annie's. Picture by David Munn Photography.Catherine Rice and Ricky Tomlinson in Irish Annie's. Picture by David Munn Photography.
Catherine Rice and Ricky Tomlinson in Irish Annie's. Picture by David Munn Photography.

Ricky said “This show is a delight to be part of, with a wonderful cast of characters and beautiful original and classic Irish music.

"Come and enjoy the show and sing-along with the song sheets provided. I guarantee you will have a ball”.

Irish Annie’s comes to Lancaster Grand on March 26 at 7.30pm.

For tickets visit https://lancastergrand.co.uk/

