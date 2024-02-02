Musical comedy Irish Annie’s starring Ricky Tomlinson comes to Lancaster Grand
It has also been announced that Stephen Fletcher will direct the new version of Irish Annie’s, which has brand-new songs and scenes written by Asa Murphy.
Irish Annie’s is a celebration of Irish culture, from the music to the comedy, featuring a live five-piece band The Shenanigans.
Meet landlady Annie and her regular madcap customers for a fun night out of comedy, music and mayhem, featuring original tracks written for the show by Asa Murphy, along with all-time favourite Irish tunes including Galway Shawl, Tell Me Ma, Dirty Old Town, Whiskey In The Jar, Danny Boy and many more.
Ricky Tomlinson will perform as himself as a celebrity guest in the pub.
Ricky is a much-loved actor and comedian living all his life in Liverpool, he is best known for his roles as Bobby Grant in Brookside, DCI
Charlie Wise in Cracker and Jim Royle in The Royle Family, he also played the title character in the film Mike Bassett: England Manager.
He is a very keen musician playing both the banjo and harmonica.
Ricky said “This show is a delight to be part of, with a wonderful cast of characters and beautiful original and classic Irish music.
"Come and enjoy the show and sing-along with the song sheets provided. I guarantee you will have a ball”.
Irish Annie’s comes to Lancaster Grand on March 26 at 7.30pm.
For tickets visit https://lancastergrand.co.uk/