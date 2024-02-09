News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING

Musical comedy Guys and Dolls coming to Lancaster Grand

Morecambe Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society perform Guys and Dolls at Lancaster Grand from February 20-24.
By Michelle Blade
Published 9th Feb 2024, 10:48 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

In New York City, gambler Nathan Detroit tries to find the cash to set up the biggest craps game in town while the authorities breathe down his neck; meanwhile, his girlfriend, nightclub performer Adelaide, laments that they've been engaged for 14 years.

Nathan turns to fellow gambler, Sky Masterson, for the dough, but Sky ends up chasing the straight-laced missionary, Sarah Brown.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This musical comedy takes us from the centre of Times Square to the cafes of Havana, Cuba and even into the sewers of New York City, but eventually everyone ends up right where they belong!

Most Popular
Morecambe Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society will be performing Guys and Dolls at Lancaster Grand.Morecambe Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society will be performing Guys and Dolls at Lancaster Grand.
Morecambe Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society will be performing Guys and Dolls at Lancaster Grand.

Guys and Dolls is based on a story by Damon Runyon with music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows and is presented by MAODS as an amateur production, by arrangement with Music Theatre International.

For tickets visit https://lancastergrand.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173649136?fbclid=IwAR3qK1MpmsMgn6-EE_qzQj8bH-GxXCldMDxqjbUc8cRxs9tLmKOch_aKU8I

Related topics:Sky