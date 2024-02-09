Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In New York City, gambler Nathan Detroit tries to find the cash to set up the biggest craps game in town while the authorities breathe down his neck; meanwhile, his girlfriend, nightclub performer Adelaide, laments that they've been engaged for 14 years.

Nathan turns to fellow gambler, Sky Masterson, for the dough, but Sky ends up chasing the straight-laced missionary, Sarah Brown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This musical comedy takes us from the centre of Times Square to the cafes of Havana, Cuba and even into the sewers of New York City, but eventually everyone ends up right where they belong!

Morecambe Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society will be performing Guys and Dolls at Lancaster Grand.

Guys and Dolls is based on a story by Damon Runyon with music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows and is presented by MAODS as an amateur production, by arrangement with Music Theatre International.