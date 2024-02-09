Musical comedy Guys and Dolls coming to Lancaster Grand
and live on Freeview channel 276
In New York City, gambler Nathan Detroit tries to find the cash to set up the biggest craps game in town while the authorities breathe down his neck; meanwhile, his girlfriend, nightclub performer Adelaide, laments that they've been engaged for 14 years.
Nathan turns to fellow gambler, Sky Masterson, for the dough, but Sky ends up chasing the straight-laced missionary, Sarah Brown.
This musical comedy takes us from the centre of Times Square to the cafes of Havana, Cuba and even into the sewers of New York City, but eventually everyone ends up right where they belong!
Guys and Dolls is based on a story by Damon Runyon with music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows and is presented by MAODS as an amateur production, by arrangement with Music Theatre International.