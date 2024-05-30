Music festival in North Yorkshire town enjoys record sales ahead of welcoming international classical music stars
The festival, which has taken place every two years since the turn of the millennium, announced its ambitious schedule in January.
As well as a host of local talent, its schedule includes the likes of BBC Singers, one of the world’s finest chamber choirs, and Ulverston-born Jess Gillam.
Gillam won fame firstly as she won the BBC Young Musician of the Year before embarking on a highly successful performing and presenting career which this summer sees her travel
to the likes of Sydney Opera House as well as Sedbergh.
This year’s festival starts with a free ‘Come & Sing’ event on Sunday June 16 at 2pm in St Andrew’s Parish Church, Sedbergh, when the festival’s director - John Seymour - will
conduct ‘The Armed Man’ by Karl Jenkins.