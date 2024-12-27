Mum who was devoted to Lancaster college dies, aged 88
Gladys Johnson was devoted to St Martin’s College, where she worked for more than 30 years, retiring as head of domestic services.
She and her husband Norman, an electrician from Brookhouse, married in 1955 and moved from Alfred Street to Bowerham in 1963, the year before the college opened nearby.
She started work there in 1966 and retired in 1997, having served all four principals, Hugh Pollard, Robert Clayton, Ian Edynbry and Chris Carr, as well as countless staff and students.
Gladys was awarded the BEM in the late Queen’s 1992 New Year Honours for services to the college, but Norman died two days before her investiture.
While at the college she met Princess Alexandra, Chancellor of Lancaster University, who was born in the same year, and attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace.
Born in 1936, she was one of the eight children of Tommy and Gladys Swales of Mount Avenue and attended Skerton School.
Gladys leaves two sons Ian and Alan and five grandchildren.