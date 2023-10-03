News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference

Multiple roadworks continue to cause havoc for frustrated Lancaster motorists

Irate motorists have been stuck in traffic going into Lancaster for the past few days and here’s why: roadworks on two of the major roads going into the city.
By Michelle Blade
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 12:23 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sue Winterbottom said on Facebook: “ Traffic around Lancaster is awful. Avoid if possible. Roadworks on bulk road and now roadworks near to where Dana's was. Lancaster is no good when you have even the smallest of roadworks.”

Mandy Jane Blackwell said on Facebook: “If you think of the thousands of lives that will get disrupted and delayed, all so new student flats can be built.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Really very sad. People late to work, kids late to school, people missing appointments.”

Road closed.Road closed.
Road closed.
Most Popular

Ste Hunt said on Facebook: “Can’t understand why the council can’t communicate with the other contractors on Bulk Rd, rather than both roads into Lancaster both disrupted. “Also why not open up the bus lane from Skerton Bridge to relieve some of the congestion?”

Roadworks in Lancaster:

Bulk Road Lancaster will have multi-way signals until October 4 whilst Electricity Northwest carry out work on the road.

St Leonard's Gate in Lancaster remains closed from the junction with Alfred Street to the junction with Bulk Road from 8am to 5pm until Monday October 9.

Diversions are in place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alfred Street in Lancaster is closed from October 3-14 due to Electricity Northwest installing new electricity cables.

There will be two way signals on Edward Street in Lancaster until October 30 whilst Electricity Northwest lays cables.

Westbourne Road in Lancaster is closed until October 23 for Cadent Gas Limited to do gas mains replacements.

Related topics:LancasterFacebookTraffic