Multiple roadworks continue to cause havoc for frustrated Lancaster motorists

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sue Winterbottom said on Facebook: “ Traffic around Lancaster is awful. Avoid if possible. Roadworks on bulk road and now roadworks near to where Dana's was. Lancaster is no good when you have even the smallest of roadworks.”

Mandy Jane Blackwell said on Facebook: “If you think of the thousands of lives that will get disrupted and delayed, all so new student flats can be built.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Really very sad. People late to work, kids late to school, people missing appointments.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Road closed.

Ste Hunt said on Facebook: “Can’t understand why the council can’t communicate with the other contractors on Bulk Rd, rather than both roads into Lancaster both disrupted. “Also why not open up the bus lane from Skerton Bridge to relieve some of the congestion?”

Roadworks in Lancaster:

Bulk Road Lancaster will have multi-way signals until October 4 whilst Electricity Northwest carry out work on the road.

St Leonard's Gate in Lancaster remains closed from the junction with Alfred Street to the junction with Bulk Road from 8am to 5pm until Monday October 9.

Diversions are in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alfred Street in Lancaster is closed from October 3-14 due to Electricity Northwest installing new electricity cables.

There will be two way signals on Edward Street in Lancaster until October 30 whilst Electricity Northwest lays cables.