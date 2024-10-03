Multi-vehicle crash on one way system in Lancaster brings traffic to halt
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Traffic was backed up all around the one way system after the crash which happened on the A6 outside St Nic’s Arcade, near Church Street and St Leonard Gate around 7.30pm on October 2.
A witness at the scene took a picture and it appeared at least four cars were involved in the collision.
Stagecoach Cumbria tweeted on X 14 hours ago: “Due to RTC in Lancaster centre our services are currently stuck towards the University Preston and Blackpool please bear with us we will be with you as soon as we can.”
An hour later they tweeted on X: “Road has been temporarily been reopened in Lancaster city centre to allow flow of traffic until recovery can take place.
“Services have resumed their normal service but are still delays to the network.
Twelve hours ago on Facebook, Lancaster Area Police said the earlier road closures in Lancaster city centre had now all been re-opened following a multiple vehicle road traffic collision.
Lancashire Police have been approached for a comment about the accident.
No-one was seriously injured according to onlookers at the scene.