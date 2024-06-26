Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Repairs are due to start on the Morecambe Mosaic.

The mosaic, which had graced New Town Square on Euston Road since the seventies, was moved to the seafront near the RNLI lifeboat station due to the improvements taking place to the pedestrianised section of the town centre.

“The mosaic is fenced off to allow for maintenance works to take place to the mosaic to improve its appearance," said a Lancaster City Council spokesperson.

"Now that the weather has improved, the work has restarted. Weather pending, we expect the repairs to be complete within the next few weeks.”

Repairs on the Morecambe mosaic are due to start with the weather improving.

Last July, concerns were expressed by members of the public about the Morecambe mosaic on the promenade which they said was in a ‘pitiful’ state.

Featuring Morecambe's motto 'Beauty Surrounds, Health Abounds', the mosaic was moved from its previous home in New Town Square outside the Arndale shopping centre in 2016.

It had been held in storage at White Lund until local artist Shane Johnstone started work restoring it.

In July 2023, a spokesman for Lancaster City Council said: “The council engaged local artist Shane Johnstone, who also provides maintenance to other artworks on the promenade, to provide partial restoration of the mosaic in 2017.

“Last year, (2022) the mosaic was removed and re-laid on a raised, sloping plinth to protect the tiles from water ingress.

"Some minor repairs were also carried out to the mosaic during this work.