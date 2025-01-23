Much-loved Lancaster antiques centre to close its doors sooner than expected

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular antiques centre in Lancaster which announced it is permanently closing on February 28 has now said it will be shutting five days earlier.

GB Antiques at Lancaster Leisure Park announced last November that it would be permanently closing on February 28, 2025 at 5pm.

In a post on Facebook this month (January), GB Antiques said: “Just a quick update to let you know our final day before we permanently close will now be Sunday February 23 - shutting shop at 5pm.

“We look forward to continue to see many of you over the next month!”

One of the UK's biggest indoor antiques and furniture centres, at its peak GB Antiques attracted 220,000 visitors every year, and has around 120 individual dealers.

In a statement on their Facebook page, GB Antiques said: “First and foremost we want to thank every single one of you that has visited the centre over the past 34 years!

"All those that have bought from us, had stalls with us, partnered with us and helped us in any way shape or form. It’s been a wonderful adventure.

“Secondly we want to stress that Lancaster Leisure Park and all the other businesses on site will remain open, so please do continue to visit.

“Some key points we hope you find helpful: “We will be open as normal seven days a week (check our website for full details) right up until our final day - so there’s plenty of time to make sure you get at least one more visit to see us - and there may even be some bargains available!

“As mentioned, the rest of the park and businesses will be open as usual.

“If you have any queries at all, the best thing to do is give us a call on 01524 844734 or alternatively drop us a message on here.

“Again, on behalf of Jimmy, Dawn & the whole GB team we’d like to thank you for your continued custom over the years.”

GB Antiques was founded and opened by Allan Blackburn in 1990.

Allan died in 2022 and his son Jimmy and daughter Dawn continued to run the family business.

Add GB Antiques on Facebook or visit the website at https://www.gbantiques.co.uk/ for more information.