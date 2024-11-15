Much-loved Lancaster antiques centre to close its doors in the new year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular antiques centre in Lancaster which has been trading for 35 years will be closing in the new year.

GB Antiques at Lancaster Leisure Park will be permanently closing on February 28, 2025 at 5pm.

One of the UK's biggest indoor antiques and furniture centres, at its peak GB Antiques attracted 220,000 visitors every year, and has around 120 individual dealers.

In a statement on their Facebook page, GB Antiques said: “It’s with a heavy heart, we announce that sadly GB Antiques will be permanently closing on February 28 2025 at 5pm.

“First and foremost we want to thank every single one of you that has visited the centre over the past 34 years!

"All those that have bought from us, had stalls with us, partnered with us and helped us in any way shape or form. It’s been a wonderful adventure.

“Secondly we want to stress that Lancaster Leisure Park and all the other businesses on site will remain open, so please do continue to visit.

“Some key points we hope you find helpful:

“We will be open as normal seven days a week (check our website for full details) right up until our final day - so there’s plenty of time to make sure you get at least one more visit to see us - and there may even be some bargains available!

“As mentioned, the rest of the park and businesses will be open as usual.

“If you have any queries at all, the best thing to do is give us a call on 01524844734 or alternatively drop us a message on here.

“Again, on behalf of Jimmy, Dawn & the whole GB team we’d like to thank you for your continued custom over the years.”

In response to the post on Facebook people left comments.

Amanda Ross said: “So sad and sorry to hear this. I’ve been visiting for over twenty years, it’s a unique gem of a place I’ve loved visiting regularly. Massive loss to the area, will be missed greatly. Huge thanks and best wishes to all the staff for their help and kindness over the years, and all the best to all the stallholders for the future.”

GB Antiques said in response to their post saying they were shutting: “We are absolutely overwhelmed with the response from you all to our announcement.

"To hear how many of you have enjoyed visiting us throughout the years and are going to miss us means so much to us.

"We are so sorry to all of you and all we can tell you is that due to continual rising costs the business just could not continue.

"This has been one of the hardest things we have ever had to do.

"It’s been an institution for so many years but unfortunately how the times are going it is becoming increasingly difficult for the small family owned businesses to survive.

"Lancaster Leisure Park is staying and there are some fabulous businesses that have been here for years and we ask that you please all still come and support them.

"Who knows what the future holds for the building but at this time our thoughts are with the staff and stallholders.

"Please do come and visit us before we close, we would love to see you all!”

GB Antiques was founded and opened by Allan Blackburn in 1990.

Allan died in 2022 and his son Jimmy and daughter Dawn continued to run the family business.