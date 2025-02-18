Much-loved Lancaster antiques centre holding final week sale before shutting for good

A popular antiques centre in Lancaster which is closing this Sunday, (February 23) is holding its final week sale with up to 50% off stock.

GB Antiques at Lancaster Leisure Park announced last November that it would be permanently closing on February 28 this year.

In January they announced they would be closing permanently on February 23, five days earlier than first thought.

GB Antiques said on Facebook: “Sad news – it's our final week and we close permanently this Sunday (February 23) at 5pm.

“The good news is we are still about half full (roughly 50 stalls) and it's bargains galore!

"The majority of stock has sales on, up to and including a huge 50% discount!

“Get yourself down one more time (or maybe two) to pick up what could be your greatest find.

“Please note: due to the nature of stock selling very quickly, the staff cannot currently do individual item checks.

"The best thing to do is get yourself down to the centre and see what we've got!”

One of the UK's biggest indoor antiques and furniture centres, at its peak GB Antiques attracted 220,000 visitors every year, and has around 120 individual dealers.

In a statement on their Facebook page, GB Antiques said: “First and foremost we want to thank every single one of you that has visited the centre over the past 34 years!

"All those that have bought from us, had stalls with us, partnered with us and helped us in any way shape or form. It’s been a wonderful adventure.

“Secondly we want to stress that Lancaster Leisure Park and all the other businesses on site will remain open, so please do continue to visit.

“If you have any queries at all, the best thing to do is give us a call on 01524 844734 or alternatively drop us a message on here.

“Again, on behalf of Jimmy, Dawn & the whole GB team we’d like to thank you for your continued custom over the years.”

GB Antiques was founded and opened by Allan Blackburn in 1990.

Allan died in 2022 and his son Jimmy and daughter Dawn continued to run the family business.