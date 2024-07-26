Much admired cricket champion at Morecambe club wins Lifetime Achievement Award
Peter McDermid can now add the Lancashire Cricket Foundation award to the Westmorland Cricket League Lifetime Achievement Award he received in 2022 and other accolades he’s achieved over the years he’s been involved at Trimpell Cricket Club in Morecambe.
The award panel were ‘very impressed’ with Peter’s ‘dedication, hard work and commitment’ and he will now be put forward for more recognition at the English Cricket Board’s National Awards.
According to those involved with the club, ‘Peter is Trimpell’ , having made his debut in senior cricket for the club on the 1966 World Cup final day.
After playing cricket at Sheffield University, Peter played at Morecambe in the Northern League before returning to Trimpell where he has been responsible for the junior section, running coaching sessions and managing teams across Lancaster and Morecambe.