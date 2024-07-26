Much admired cricket champion at Morecambe club wins Lifetime Achievement Award

By Louise Bryning
Published 26th Jul 2024, 14:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A man who’s dedicated more than 50 years to cricket in the district has won a Lifetime Achiever Award.

Peter McDermid can now add the Lancashire Cricket Foundation award to the Westmorland Cricket League Lifetime Achievement Award he received in 2022 and other accolades he’s achieved over the years he’s been involved at Trimpell Cricket Club in Morecambe.

The award panel were ‘very impressed’ with Peter’s ‘dedication, hard work and commitment’ and he will now be put forward for more recognition at the English Cricket Board’s National Awards.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to those involved with the club, ‘Peter is Trimpell’ , having made his debut in senior cricket for the club on the 1966 World Cup final day.

Peter McDermid.Peter McDermid.
Peter McDermid.

After playing cricket at Sheffield University, Peter played at Morecambe in the Northern League before returning to Trimpell where he has been responsible for the junior section, running coaching sessions and managing teams across Lancaster and Morecambe.

During his time at Trimpell, Peter has also been responsible for the ground and been club secretary for more than 25 years.

Related topics:LancasterNorthern League