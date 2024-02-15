MP visits Heysham power station and discusses future and build of Heysham 3

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Andrew spoke to staff at Heysham 2 and met with apprentices who talked about their apprenticeship and their hopes for the future of the energy industry.

Speaking at the visit Andrew Bowie MP said: “I am delighted to be here and even more delighted to meet the incredible workforce that are committed, over 1300 people on site right now delivering energy to around two million homes and that's incredible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are investing strongly in nuclear power it's got a really bright future not just here in Heysham but around the country. We know in the department that in you David they've got a huge strong champion not just for this site but for the workforce at large and indeed everything supports this place.”

David Morris MP and Andrew Bowie MP meeting apprentices at Heysham 2 power station.

Speaking after the visit David Morris MP said: “I am delighted Minister Bowie was able to accept my invitation to visit Heysham power station.

"We are the biggest single site nuclear licence in the Country and put about 10% of the UK’s power into the grid.

"I am even more delighted that Andrew was able to meet our fantastic apprentices and speak to them about how important the future of the nuclear industry is and for them to hear fist hand from the Minister about the Government’s plans to continue to invest in nuclear and how important that the work they do is to the whole country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We also talked about the future and the build of Heysham 3.

David Morris MP and Andrew Bowie MP at Heysham 2 power station.

"At the moment we need a small modular reactor to be type approved ready to be rolled out on the designated nuclear sites, of which Heysham is one, across the country.