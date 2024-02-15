News you can trust since 1837
MP visits Heysham power station and discusses future and build of Heysham 3

Energy Minister Andrew Bowie MP visited Heysham 2 Nuclear Power Station with David Morris MP to speak to apprentices on National apprentice week.
By Michelle Blade
Published 15th Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT
Andrew spoke to staff at Heysham 2 and met with apprentices who talked about their apprenticeship and their hopes for the future of the energy industry.

Speaking at the visit Andrew Bowie MP said: “I am delighted to be here and even more delighted to meet the incredible workforce that are committed, over 1300 people on site right now delivering energy to around two million homes and that's incredible.

“We are investing strongly in nuclear power it's got a really bright future not just here in Heysham but around the country. We know in the department that in you David they've got a huge strong champion not just for this site but for the workforce at large and indeed everything supports this place.”

David Morris MP and Andrew Bowie MP meeting apprentices at Heysham 2 power station.David Morris MP and Andrew Bowie MP meeting apprentices at Heysham 2 power station.
David Morris MP and Andrew Bowie MP meeting apprentices at Heysham 2 power station.

Speaking after the visit David Morris MP said: “I am delighted Minister Bowie was able to accept my invitation to visit Heysham power station.

"We are the biggest single site nuclear licence in the Country and put about 10% of the UK’s power into the grid.

"I am even more delighted that Andrew was able to meet our fantastic apprentices and speak to them about how important the future of the nuclear industry is and for them to hear fist hand from the Minister about the Government’s plans to continue to invest in nuclear and how important that the work they do is to the whole country.

“We also talked about the future and the build of Heysham 3.

David Morris MP and Andrew Bowie MP at Heysham 2 power station.David Morris MP and Andrew Bowie MP at Heysham 2 power station.
David Morris MP and Andrew Bowie MP at Heysham 2 power station.

"At the moment we need a small modular reactor to be type approved ready to be rolled out on the designated nuclear sites, of which Heysham is one, across the country.

"This Great British Nuclear competition is currently ongoing to design a reactor with companies being shortlisted at each stage and contracts expected to be signed with a winning design at the end of 2024.”

