Moving letter penned by victim of infamous killer doctor, Buck Ruxton donated to Lancaster museum

Lancaster City Museum has received a generous donation of some very moving objects relating to Mary Rogerson, the maid killed by Buck Ruxton in 1935, they said.

On their Facebook page a spokesperson for the museum said: “We now have in the collection a postcard of Mary and a letter written to a friend by her whilst she was on holiday.

"Looking at the postmark, it appears this letter was written just months before her death.

"We have had scans of these items in the collection for some time and we are very grateful that the owner has now decided that the originals should come into our care.”

A postcard picturing victim of infamous killer Dr Buck Ruxton has been donated to Lancaster City Museum.

Lancaster City Museum also has Buck Ruxton's Diary in their collection, which was one of 100 favourite historical objects people were asked to vote for as the museum marked 100 years in 2023.

The small green pocket diary from 1934, which sits wrapped in tissue paper in an unremarkable brown box in museum stores is the personal pocket diary that belonged to Dr. Buck Ruxton, Lancaster’s notorious murderer.

It contains diligent details of his personal life the year before murdering his common-law wife, Isabelle van-Ess (34), and their young maid Mary Rogerson (20).

The bath Buck Ruxton used to dismember his victims was subsequently used as a horse trough by the mounted police division at Lancashire County Police headquarters and is

A section of the letter written by maid Mary Rogerson which was written months before her death at the hands of Dr Buck Ruxton.

currently on display at the Lancashire Police Museum at Lancaster Castle.