Moving letter penned by victim of infamous killer doctor, Buck Ruxton donated to Lancaster museum
On their Facebook page a spokesperson for the museum said: “We now have in the collection a postcard of Mary and a letter written to a friend by her whilst she was on holiday.
"Looking at the postmark, it appears this letter was written just months before her death.
"We have had scans of these items in the collection for some time and we are very grateful that the owner has now decided that the originals should come into our care.”
Lancaster City Museum also has Buck Ruxton's Diary in their collection, which was one of 100 favourite historical objects people were asked to vote for as the museum marked 100 years in 2023.
The small green pocket diary from 1934, which sits wrapped in tissue paper in an unremarkable brown box in museum stores is the personal pocket diary that belonged to Dr. Buck Ruxton, Lancaster’s notorious murderer.
It contains diligent details of his personal life the year before murdering his common-law wife, Isabelle van-Ess (34), and their young maid Mary Rogerson (20).
The bath Buck Ruxton used to dismember his victims was subsequently used as a horse trough by the mounted police division at Lancashire County Police headquarters and is
currently on display at the Lancashire Police Museum at Lancaster Castle.
If you're thinking of donating an object to the museums in Lancaster, find out how to go about it at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/sites/museums/collection/donations