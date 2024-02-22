Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks.

• M6, from 9.30am March 4 to 3.30pm March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 35 to 34, lane one closure for barriers – permanent.