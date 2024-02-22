Motorists warned roadworks on M6 in Lancaster could cause delays
Lancaster's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks.
• M6, from 9.30am March 4 to 3.30pm March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 35 to 34, lane one closure for barriers – permanent.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.