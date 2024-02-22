News you can trust since 1837
Motorists warned roadworks on M6 in Lancaster could cause delays

Lancaster's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Debbie Butler
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 13:28 GMT
Updated 22nd Feb 2024, 14:00 GMT
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks.

• M6, from 9.30am March 4 to 3.30pm March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 35 to 34, lane one closure for barriers – permanent.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

