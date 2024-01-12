Motorists warned roadworks on M6 in Lancaster could cause delays
The latest expected works list from National Highways shows that two closures already in place are expected to continue.
• M6, from 9.30am December 4 2023 to 3.30pm January 16 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 32 to 33, lane one closures for shrub planting.
• M6, from 8pm November 23 2023 to 6am January 23 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 38 to 32, various lane closures and 50mph speed restriction for road marking and stud renewal.
And one more closure will begin next week:
• M6, from 8pm January 15 to 6am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 35 to 36, lane closures and slip road closures for survey works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads is not included in their schedule.