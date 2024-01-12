Drivers in and around Lancaster have three National Highways road closures to watch out for over the next week.

The latest expected works list from National Highways shows that two closures already in place are expected to continue.

• M6, from 9.30am December 4 2023 to 3.30pm January 16 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 32 to 33, lane one closures for shrub planting.

• M6, from 8pm November 23 2023 to 6am January 23 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 38 to 32, various lane closures and 50mph speed restriction for road marking and stud renewal.

M6 works at Lancaster could cause delays.

And one more closure will begin next week:

• M6, from 8pm January 15 to 6am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 35 to 36, lane closures and slip road closures for survey works.