Motorists warned roadworks on M6 in Lancaster could cause delays
National Highways is advising drivers that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M6, from 9.30am December 4 2023 to 3.30pm January 16 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 32 to 33, lane one closures for shrub planting.
• M6, from 8pm November 23 2023 to 6am January 17 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 38 to 32, various Lane closures and 50mph speed restriction for road marking and stud renewal.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are not included in their schedule.