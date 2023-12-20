Roadworks on the M6 in Lancaster this week could cause delays over the next few weeks.

National Highways is advising drivers that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M6, from 9.30am December 4 2023 to 3.30pm January 16 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 32 to 33, lane one closures for shrub planting.

• M6, from 8pm November 23 2023 to 6am January 17 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 38 to 32, various Lane closures and 50mph speed restriction for road marking and stud renewal.