Motorists scratch their heads over new lane directions at Morecambe roundabout

The road splits into two lanes to join the Shrimp roundabout from Broadway, and the lanes have always caused a debate as to which one should be for going straight on, and which one you should use for going right.

Now Lancashire County Council said they have placed new road markings on the lanes to ‘advise and guide drivers’ .

On a Facebook post about the new road markings, Hazel Hind said: “Right lane has always been to go right surely drivers should already know this.”

The road splits into two lanes leading up to the Shrimp roundabout coming from Broadway, and the county council have now put road markings on both lanes 'to advise and guide' drivers. Picture from Google Street View.

Lee Metcalfe said: “Up to and including 12 o’clock has always been left lane anything else right line.”

Chloe Nash said: “We’ll see if anyone pays attention.”

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: "We have received complaints about the way some drivers use this roundabout, and we have placed the new road markings to advise and guide drivers about which lane is the most appropriate for them depending on where they wish to exit."

Anyone in doubt about how to use a roundabout should refer to Section 186 (part) of The Highway Code:

When taking any intermediate exit (unless signs or markings indicate otherwise):

*Select the appropriate lane on approach to the roundabout

*Stay in the lane until you need to alter your lane to exit