Motorists in North West advised to check ahead and plan for journey disruption with Storm Eowyn expected to hit region on Friday

National Highways have issued an amber severe weather alert for gales in the North West, North East and Yorkshire regions of the country for Friday January 24 at 7am until 10pm.

Road users in the North West, North East and Yorkshire regions of England are advised to check ahead and plan for disruption to their journeys.

Storm Éowyn is forecast to hit the north of England on Friday with storm force winds across much of the North West and North East for the majority of the day.

Winds will quickly increase through the morning to widely gusting 60-70 mph and for a time around the middle of the day 70-80 mph for much of Cumbria, Durham and Northumberland with isolated gusts of 90 mph possible for the peak of the A66 Pennine route and coastal routes including the A590 and A595.

Winds will very slowly moderate from the west from mid-afternoon.

There is a particularly high risk that high-sided vehicles and other 'vulnerable' vehicles such as caravans and motorbikes could be blown over.

The public is advised to take extra care, further information and advice can be found at https://weather.metoffice.gov.uk/warnings-and-advice/uk-warnings#?date=2025-01-23

Further information about how to prepare for journeys in severe weather can also be found at https://nationalhighways.co.uk/road-safety/travelling-in-severe-weather/travelling-in-strong-winds/

If planning to travel road users are advised to plan ahead, they may wish to delay their journey.

Further information is available from National Highways by visiting https://www.trafficengland.com/ and travel apps, or via the regional X feeds.

The 24/7 contact centre team is also available to provide up to the minute information on 0300 123 5000.