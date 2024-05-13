Motorists get stuck behind 300 tonne vehicle being escorted from Heysham Port

This is the 300 tonne vehicle which was escorted from Heysham Port on May 11.

Lancashire Police Commercial Vehicle Unit along with the DVSA conducted an inspection on an abnormal load on May 11.

The 300 tonne unit was then escorted from Heysham Port to Junction 42 of the M6 without incident.

A police spokesman said: “Apologies to anyone caught behind this slow moving vehicle.”

Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice said on Twitter X: “On the 11/05/24 Lancs Police CVU along with DVSA conducted a pre-movement inspection on this abnormal load.

“The 300 tonne unit was then escorted from Heysham Port to junc 42 M6 without incident.