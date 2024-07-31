Motorists advised to plan journeys ahead of ‘wide load movement’ along M6 from Heysham Port
The movement involves a huge electricity transformer being carried from the port at Heysham in Lancashire to a National Grid site at Longtown north of Carlisle in Cumbria.
The operation begins at 9am from Heysham on Saturday and will last around 12 hours.
The load, more than six metres wide and weighing 450 tonnes, will travel north up the M6 from junction 34 near Lancaster in Lancashire all the way through Cumbria - straddling two lanes of the carriageway.
It will then move into Scotland up the A74(M) where it will turn and head south – re-joining the M6 and then leaving the southbound carriageway at junction 45.
Once in Cumbria, the vehicle will park on a closed lane of the northbound exit slip road at junction 39 for a planned break before resuming its journey.
The load will exit the southbound M6 motorway at junction 45 – reversing up the entry slip road ahead of the final leg of its journey to Longtown.
The load will be moving at around 12 mph along the M6 and drivers are being asked to exercise extra patience and care when overtaking in lane three of the motorway.
Drivers may be stopped temporarily at locations around junction 45 when the load is leaving the motorway.
The transformer is helping the transition to greener energy by supporting wind power generation.
