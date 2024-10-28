Motorist seriously injured after crash on M6 southbound near Kendal
Police are appealing for witnesses following a single vehicle road traffic collision on the M6.
Police were called at around 9.40pm on October 26 after reports of a one vehicle road traffic collision on the M6 between junction 37 and junction 36 southbound.
The collision involved a blue Mercedes GLC.
As a result of the collision the passenger was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The motorway was temporarily closed whilst a forensic collision investigation was carried out.
Anybody who witnessed the collision is asked to contact PC2462 Alun Masters or PS1929 Martin Bainbridge quoting log 248 of October 26 2024.