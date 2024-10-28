Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses following a single vehicle road traffic collision on the M6.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called at around 9.40pm on October 26 after reports of a one vehicle road traffic collision on the M6 between junction 37 and junction 36 southbound.

The collision involved a blue Mercedes GLC.

As a result of the collision the passenger was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The motorway was temporarily closed whilst a forensic collision investigation was carried out.

The motorway was temporarily closed whilst a forensic collision investigation was carried out.

Anybody who witnessed the collision is asked to contact PC2462 Alun Masters or PS1929 Martin Bainbridge quoting log 248 of October 26 2024.