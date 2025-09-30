Motorist mounted pavement to force their way past car fire incident in village near Lancaster

A car mounted the pavement to force their way past an incident in Austwick. Photo: Bentham Fire Station.

Bentham fire crews were called out to a report of a car fire in Austwick.

This was at 6.19pm on Monday, (September 28).

A fire and rescue service spokesman said: “On arrival we found one vehicle well alight. The crew used one hose reel jet and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

“Whilst in the closing stage of the incident we had one car mount the pavement to force their way past the incident. We then had a second car attempt to.

“We position the fire engine at incidents like these to provide safety to our crews. It really isn't wise to force your way through to avoid a detour.

“Please don't drive through incidents, please don't beg crews to allow you through. Its closed and it's closed for a reason.”