Motorhomes can now park up for a night at Lancaster Cricket Club with launch of new partnership
Last week, The Wagon and Horses on St George’s Quay announced it is now the official headline sponsor of Lancaster Cricket Club, incorporating a much needed solution for motorhomes visiting the district who have nowhere to park up for the night.
A spokesman for The Wagon and Horses said: “The motorhome community are clearly loving the new partnership and initiative we launched the other day!
“This weekend we welcomed a number of motorhomes, parking for free locally, then enjoying the best hospitality!
“Welcome to Lancaster from Lancaster Cricket & Sports Club & The Wagon and Horses - we serve food all day till 8pm, and we welcome non residents for breakfast from 8am till 11am every morning.”
Wagon and Horses Lancaster say they are proud to be a Brit Stops host.
Brit Stops is a network of farms shops, pubs & vineyards, and other locations that invite motorhomers to stay for one night free of charge.
There are more than 1100 locations giving motorhome tourists an authentic taste of the UK and Ireland.
You can buy the Brit Stops guide with all the hosts and places listed at https://www.britstops.com/buy-now
A poster put up on Facebook by The Wagon and Horses says: “Free overnight parking at Lancaster Cricket Club LA1 5QU.
"Once parked enjoy Lancaster’s best hospitality at The Wagon and Horses just a short walk away.”