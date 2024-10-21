Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police were called at 1.34pm today (Monday) to the junction of the A683 and Burrow Road, to a report of a road traffic collision.

The emergency services attended and found that a motorbike and Land Rover had been in collision.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

Hornby fire crews were called alongside colleagues from Lancaster Fire Station and Kirkby Lonsdale fire to the multiple vehicle road traffic collision near Burrow.

Crews remained on scene for multiple hours before returning back to their home stations.

The road has been closed while police investigate the cause of the collision.