Mother and son to become Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Lancaster
Mother and son Abi and Hamish Mills will become Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Lancaster tomorrow (Friday May 10).
Both are Green councillors, Abi representing Scotforth West for the past 10 years and Hamish joining her for Bowerham in last year's elections.
Abi is the council's disability champion and Hamish chairman of the standards committee.
They will take over from Roger Dennison and Martin Bottoms, Mayor and Deputy Mayor for the past year.
The Mayor-making ceremony will take place in the Ashton Hall at noon.