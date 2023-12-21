The acclaimed World No.1 paranormal show Most Haunted is coming to Lancaster Grand Theatre in 2024.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Presented by Yvette Fielding the first lady of the paranormal together with Karl Beattie and the Most Haunted team who say you will be taken on the darkest, most terrifying journey of your life.

Most Haunted Live will take the theatrical experience to a whole new level with audience members taken back to the Victorian age of séance and Ouija board and invited to conduct their very own

ghostly investigation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most Haunted Live comes to Lancaster Grand in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Theatre audiences will be shaking in their seats as Yvette and the team present Most Haunted’s All Time Top 10 scares complete with unseen video footage from haunted castles, manor houses, hospitals and prisons.

Tickets are selling fast so grab your mates and get yours booked now!

Most Haunted Live comes to Lancaster Grand on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 and Thursday, January 25 2024 at 7.30pm.