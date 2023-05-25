News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos

Morecambe’s West End festival takes place this bank holiday weekend

Morecambe’s West End festival takes place this bank holiday weekend and promises fun for the whole family.
By Michelle Blade
Published 25th May 2023, 12:17 BST- 1 min read

This year the festival is extending to cover more of the West End, including local pubs and West End Gardens.

It will also be returning to Regent Park with many fun packed family activities for everyone to join in.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Saturday, May 27 at Regent Park you can explore a variety of crafts and clothing stalls, go to the community marketplace, do community workshops, and there will be live entertainment from local bands and artists.

A previous West End festival.A previous West End festival.
A previous West End festival.
Most Popular

Morecambe’s West End Players will present their new fab mini shows "Lifesize Punch & Judy" and "The Morecambe Mummers' St George of Yorkshire Street".

The first a hearty tale of cannibalism, domestic violence and cruelty to animals that's fun for all the family, and the second, A Morecambe Knight faces off a Lancaster Dragon (with added Father Christmas).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

These will also be popping up over summer in towns along the Bay Route (Morecambe to Barrow) and all over the promenade entertaining townsfolk and tourists alike.

There is yoga at Regent Park with InnerSense Guru from 11am-12pm (donations).

The West End Players will be performing two plays at the festival.The West End Players will be performing two plays at the festival.
The West End Players will be performing two plays at the festival.

You can get food and refreshments from the Pavilion Cafe and Bar.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Sunday, (May 28) and Monday, (May 29) there will be entertainment at The Boardwalk in the evening.

There will also be entertainment on Sunday and Monday at the West End Picture Frame from 12pm and music at Ruby’s of Morecambe from 2pm on Sunday.

Organisers said: “We are eagerly looking forward to welcoming all of you once again, and we hope that this festival will be an unforgettable experience, hopefully with delightful weather!”

There will be live acts and entertainment at the festival in Morecambe's West End.There will be live acts and entertainment at the festival in Morecambe's West End.
There will be live acts and entertainment at the festival in Morecambe's West End.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A previous West End festival in Morecambe.A previous West End festival in Morecambe.
A previous West End festival in Morecambe.
The West End Players will be performing at the festival this weekend.The West End Players will be performing at the festival this weekend.
The West End Players will be performing at the festival this weekend.
Related topics:West EndOrganisers