People enjoying West End Festival last year.

There are many fun packed family activities including a bouncy castle, tombola, raffle and more.

At the festival at Regent Park in Morecambe there will be a variety of crafts and clothing stalls, a community marketplace, kids sci-fi dress up and community workshops to enrich your skills.

There will be live performances from West End Players featuring their new play; Robin of The Morecambe Hood (Robin Hood) and other fantastic community groups.

There will also be live entertainment from local bands and artists and the line-up is due to be announced soon.

There is yoga with Your InnerSense from 11am-12pm and food, refreshments and alcohol are available from the Regent Park Pavilion Cafe and Bar.