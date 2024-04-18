Morecambe’s West End Festival takes place next month
There are many fun packed family activities including a bouncy castle, tombola, raffle and more.
At the festival at Regent Park in Morecambe there will be a variety of crafts and clothing stalls, a community marketplace, kids sci-fi dress up and community workshops to enrich your skills.
There will be live performances from West End Players featuring their new play; Robin of The Morecambe Hood (Robin Hood) and other fantastic community groups.
There will also be live entertainment from local bands and artists and the line-up is due to be announced soon.
There is yoga with Your InnerSense from 11am-12pm and food, refreshments and alcohol are available from the Regent Park Pavilion Cafe and Bar.
If you are interested in having a stall, message the West End Festival Facebook page as soon as possible to secure your spot.