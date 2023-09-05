News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through

Morecambe's Tyson Fury signs up for second series of fly-on-the-wall Netflix hit

Morecambe boxer Tyson Fury has given the green light for a second series of his Netflix show, reports The Sun.
By Michelle Blade
Published 5th Sep 2023, 11:06 BST- 1 min read
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: Tyson Fury celebrates victory after the WBC World Heavyweight Title Fight between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium on April 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: Tyson Fury celebrates victory after the WBC World Heavyweight Title Fight between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium on April 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: Tyson Fury celebrates victory after the WBC World Heavyweight Title Fight between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium on April 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The world heavyweight champ has proved a big hit with viewers in At Home With The Furys.

The fly-on-the-wall series followed Tyson, 35, wife Paris, 33, and their six kids aired this summer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was an instant success as the first episode drew 2.6million viewers.

A source said: “Tyson’s show was a runaway hit for Netflix and they’ve been keen to get him to agree a second.

Most Popular

"Tyson had some reservations but has finally said he’d be up for inviting the cameras back into his life.

"Paris is expecting their seventh child this month so it’ll be a while.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The first series also featured Tyson’s dad John, younger brother Tommy and his fiancée Molly-Mae Hague.

While promoting the first series, he claimed he had “wanted out” and regretted letting cameras in his family’s lives.

Related topics:Tyson FuryParisMorecambeNetflix