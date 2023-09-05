Morecambe's Tyson Fury signs up for second series of fly-on-the-wall Netflix hit

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: Tyson Fury celebrates victory after the WBC World Heavyweight Title Fight between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium on April 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The world heavyweight champ has proved a big hit with viewers in At Home With The Furys.

The fly-on-the-wall series followed Tyson, 35, wife Paris, 33, and their six kids aired this summer.

It was an instant success as the first episode drew 2.6million viewers.

A source said: “Tyson’s show was a runaway hit for Netflix and they’ve been keen to get him to agree a second.

"Tyson had some reservations but has finally said he’d be up for inviting the cameras back into his life.

"Paris is expecting their seventh child this month so it’ll be a while.”

The first series also featured Tyson’s dad John, younger brother Tommy and his fiancée Molly-Mae Hague.