Morecambe’s Stuart Robinson competing in Paris 2024 Paralympics
Despite such a difficult journey, Stuart’s determination, passion for sport, and support from the RAF Benevolent Fund has led him to represent Team GB Wheelchair Rugby at the Paris 2024 Paralympics.
Stuart, 42, was on a routine patrol near Camp Bastion with 15 Squadron, RAF Regiment, when his vehicle hit the IED – the force was so strong that he was thrown 30 feet from the vehicle and the explosion left him with life changing injuries including the loss of his lower left leg and severe damage to his right leg and arm.
While recovering in hospital he took the difficult decision to have his shattered right leg amputated.
Following intense rehabilitation at Headley Court, Stuart, who is from Morecambe, saw a poster advertising the Invictus Games.
He said: “Initially I had planned on getting a job once I had left the RAF, but then I found wheelchair rugby.
"I actually watched some of the 2012 Paralympic Games wheelchair rugby before I went out to Afghanistan.
"I was amazed watching these players wheeling round and smashing into each other. I joined a training camp and the rest is history!”
Since then, Stuart has been an integral part of the Great Britain Wheelchair Rugby team taking part in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020.
With a score of 54-49 including 14 tries from Stuart, the final earned Stuart and the team a well-deserved first ever Gold medal for Great Britain in the Wheelchair Rugby.
Stuart explained: “Wheelchair rugby has benefited me in so many ways. I remember waking up in hospital and realised my time in the RAF was over. I needed a new outlook on life and something to put my energy into, and the sport has done just that. It keeps me healthy and is an avenue to really utilise my disability.”
The RAF Benevolent Fund, the RAF’s leading welfare charity, has been there for Stuart throughout his journey.
The Fund bought Stuart a trike to help improve his quality of life at home during his rehabilitation, which enabled him to play with his son George outdoors.
The Fund also funded a sports wheelchair which Stuart used representing Team GB in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Wheelchair Rugby, and a new one for the Paris 2024 Paralympics.
Additionally, the Fund has provided adaptations to Stuart’s family home.
Stuart, who is now an ambassador for the Fund, said: “The Fund has been there 100% of the way throughout my journey. They helped me get to where I am now. I can’t wait to represent Team GB in this year’s Paralympics and have my family and friends there to support.”