Morecambe’s spectacular Baylight Festival to take a break until 2027

After three dazzling years lighting up Morecambe’s winter calendar, Baylight Festival is already looking ahead to a bigger and bolder return in 2027.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Morecambe Sparkle CIC board has confirmed that the team will not bring the festival to town in 2026 but will focus all efforts on fundraising, planning, and building partnerships for Baylight 27—an expanded edition that promises to be the most ambitious yet.

While Baylight 26, originally scheduled for February 2026, will not go ahead due to current financial and time constraints, this is a strategic pause—a proactive step to secure the funding, infrastructure, and creative development needed to ensure the long-term success of the festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In just three years, Baylight has become a headline fixture in Morecambe’s event calendar and a magnet for thousands of visitors:

Baylight Morecambe 2025. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard.

● Baylight ‘23 welcomed around 21,000 visitors, generating over £800,000 in local economic impact.

● Baylight ‘24 attracted an even larger audience of 28,000 visitors, delivering a wider impact of £900,000 to the local economy.

● Baylight ‘25, condensed to just two nights, still drew 19,286 visitors and brought in a record-breaking £1.3 million, with a calculated return of £6.70 for every £1 invested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to boosting tourism and business spend, the festival has created a sense of celebration and pride that has rippled far beyond the seafront—lighting up both winter nights and the town’s

Baylight Morecambe 2025. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

growing reputation.

Baylight’s success is the result of dedicated collaboration, generous sponsorship, and unwavering community support.

The Morecambe Sparkle CIC board extends heartfelt thanks to:

● Morecambe Town Council - Sponsors of Baylight ’23, ’24 and Headline Sponsor of Baylight’25

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

● Lancaster City Council – providing emergency funding in Autumn 2024 including support from the LERG fund, officer teams, and public realm support

● Lancashire County Council for awarding the LERG (Lancashire Economic Recovery and Growth) Fund and providing emergency funding in Autumn 2024

● Morecambe BID – Provided match funding in 2022 and official sponsor of Baylight ’23, ’24 and ’25

● Wright & Lord Solicitors – Baylight ’24 and ’25

● Waters & Atkinson – Baylight ’24 and ’25

● Althams Butchers – Baylight ’24 and ’25

● Morecambe FC Community Foundation – Baylight ’24 and ’25

● Midland Hotel – Baylight ’24 and ’25

● MJ Catterall - Baylight ’25

● Mammoth Scaffolding – official scaffolding contractors to Baylight ’25

● EDF Energy - Baylight ‘24

● Royal Bar & Shaker - Baylight ‘24

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the groundwork now being laid for Baylight 27, the Sparkle team is focusing on:

● Launching a public fundraising campaign in Autumn 2025

● Working with city and county councils to explore inclusion of Baylight in the 2026–27 budget cycle

● Strengthening partnerships with community organisations, creatives, and funders to create another amazing Parade

● Planning a bigger, more sustainable event with even greater reach, economic value, and cultural impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This pause allows us to think bigger, plan smarter, and come back stronger,” said the Sparkle board.

“Baylight means a lot to Morecambe, and with the right support, we know 2027 can be our best festival yet.”

Baylight supporters will receive regular updates on progress, fundraising, and behind-the-scenes planning at https://baylightmorecambe.co.uk/

Follow @BaylightMorecambe on social media.