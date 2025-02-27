The former Sainsbury’s Homebase store will now become The Range and has been kitted out over the past few weeks ready for reopening tomorrow (Friday) to customers.

The store in Hilmore Way was one of 70 taken over by CDS Superstores, parent company of The Range and Wilko, when Homebase went into administration.

The Range in Morecambe is one of four stores that will open in a new burst of openings for its new-format.

Other locations are Admiral Park, Eastbourne and Oxford.

These rebranded locations will officially open on February 28, offering customers a new shopping experience, combining The Range with ‘Garden Centres by Homebase’.

The stores will follow The Range’s dog friendly initiative, allowing well-behaved four-legged shoppers in store, provided they are kept on a lead.

The Range has prioritised retaining and transferring team members from the acquired Homebase locations, ensuring continuity of employment for local communities.

Alex Simpkin, CEO of CDS Superstores, trading as The Range, wilko and Homebase, said: "We’re fully committed to retaining the best of Homebase’s heritage while introducing the broader product range and value that customers expect from us as The Range. While those Homebase stores acquired by CDS will continue to trade throughout the transition period, we’re focused on ensuring a seamless transfer of these locations into our new store format, with fifteen launches confirmed for this year so far.

“We’re also eager to help consumers nationwide by investing in the Homebase brand with the relaunch of www.homebase.co.uk, offering customers nationwide an upgraded shopping experience via a diverse range of products for all their home and garden projects. This latest development underscores CDS Superstores’ commitment to revitalising the retail landscape by blending trusted brands, preserving jobs and enhancing local economies.”

The Range sells everyday essentials including furniture, bedding, curtains, DIY, garden stuff and more.

The Range home and garden centre opens in Morecambe on February 28.

The Range superstore in Morecambe opens on Friday, February 28.

The Range superstore opens in Morecambe on Friday, February 28.