Morecambe's new Labour MP speaks to our reporter following her victory

By Debbie Butler
Published 5th Jul 2024, 10:55 BST
Lizzi Collinge has spoken to the Lancaster Guardian about how it feels to be Morecambe’s new MP.

The Labour candidate secured the Morecambe and Lunesdale seat with 19,603 votes.

Lizzi said it ‘feels fantastic’ to be Morecambe’s new MP and she paid credit to her team who ‘have been working so hard for this’.

“I’m looking forward to day one and building the country back up,” she told the Lancaster Guardian.

Morecambe's newly elected Labour MP, Lizzi Collinge, during her victory speech at Lancaster Town Hall.Morecambe's newly elected Labour MP, Lizzi Collinge, during her victory speech at Lancaster Town Hall.
Morecambe's newly elected Labour MP, Lizzi Collinge, during her victory speech at Lancaster Town Hall.
"What I’ve been really pleased to see is going across the constituency, every town, village and hamlet and talking to people, is support for Labour everywhere.”

You can watch our interview with Lizzi at the top of this story.

