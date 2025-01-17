Morecambe’s legendary Moby Dick ship to be brought back to life for popular festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An iconic tourist attraction will be brought back to life in Morecambe for Baylight ‘25.

Morecambe’s beloved Moby Dick will return to the town for the festival and will be a stunning illuminated galleon which will light up the waters, appearing to float gracefully in the bay – a true

celebration of Morecambe’s maritime heritage.

A spokesman for Baylight ‘25 said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Morecambe Town Council for supporting this awe-inspiring installation and helping us bring such an iconic legend back to life."

An illuminated galleon will light up the waters in Morecambe during Baylight '25.

“Don’t miss your chance to experience this magical moment – it’s going to be unforgettable!”

The Moby Dick was built in 1887 by Nicholson and Marsh of Glasson Dock. She was named the Ryelands.

After several owners, she was bought in 1929 by Robert Gardner, a Lancaster ship-owner whose business was based on St George’s Quay.

An engine was added the same year. She was Gardner’s third largest ship with a registered tonnage of 123 net, carrying bulk cargoes such as grain, sand, stone and coal between west coast ports.

In 1942 the Ryelands was sold on and fitted out with another new engine.

After passing through the hands of three more owners, she was bought by RKO/Walt Disney Productions to become the Hispaniola for the film of Treasure Island.

The black and white film of 1950 notably featured Robert Newton as Long John Silver, complete with catchphrase ‘Arr Jim Lad’ which became the standard for all pirates ever since.

After a period as a tourist attraction in Scarborough, she was back in front of the cameras on the high seas in 1954 as the Pequod in Elstree Pictures’ Moby Dick.

Other appearances for Sapphire Films Ltd came in in 1955 as the Moulin and in 1956 as the Dilipa.

Her final mooring adjoined the Super Swimming Stadium from the early 1960s onwards.

On the same day in June 1970 it was one of two Morecambe’s tourist attractions destroyed by fire: the ornate auditorium of the Alhambra was gutted and the sailing ship, the Moby Dick reduced to a charred wreck.

Baylight '25 annual light art festival returns to Morecambe on February 21 and February 22.

For more information visit https://baylightmorecambe.co.uk/