Morecambe's iconic Clock Tower will tell the right time... but not just yet

Last week the Lancaster Guardian reported that the clock faces were being put back into the clock tower but learned the clocks are not currently working and the hands are stuck at 12pm.

Lancaster City Council gave the go-ahead for £12,000 worth of repairs in February to be done by the Cumbria Clock Company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An engineer from the Cumbria Clock Company could be seen reinstating them inside the tower on Friday (May 5).

The repaired faces of the Morecambe Clock Tower are reinstalled but more works need to be done to get them ticking. Picture by Ruth Morris.

Now a Lancaster City Council spokesman said: “We expect works to recommission the clock tower clock to be complete by Friday, May 19.”

In July last year a petition was launched by John Parkinson calling for Morecambe's clock tower to be repaired.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The petition attracted hundreds of signatures including members of the ITV crew filming for The Bay in Morecambe.

John, Morecambe born and bred, noticed the clock's four lifeless faces most mornings when he and a friend were voluntary litter-picking between the lifeboat station and the Midland Hotel.

The repaired faces of the Morecambe Clock Tower are reinstalled but more works need to be done to get them ticking. Picture by Ruth Morris.

John thought it particularly important to have the landmark working properly with projects such as Eden North being proposed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The grade 2 listed clock tower was built in 1905, a gift to his native town by John Robert Birkett, Mayor from 1903-1906.

It was designed by two young architects, Charles Cressey and William Keighley, who were also responsible for the former Barclays Bank building in Euston Road.

The clock tower was built by John Edmondson, and Rhodes of Lancaster provided a weight driven clock which featured 4 dials, each 40 inches in diameter, and which struck the hours on a bell 20 inches in diameter, and was illuminated at night.

The repaired faces of the Morecambe Clock Tower are reinstalled but more works need to be done to get them ticking. Picture by Ruth Morris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In later years "Gents" of Leicester removed the old clock and installed a master clock with 4 slave dial units, and 4 new perspex dials with clear perspex over them to protect them from weather and vandalism.