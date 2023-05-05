Morecambe’s iconic Clock Tower back in full working order at long last after months of repairs

An engineer from the Cumbria Clock Company who did the repairs to the old clock faces could be seen reinstating them inside the tower today (Friday May 5).

Lancaster City Council gave the go-ahead for the £12,000 repairs in February.

In July last year a petition was launched by John Parkinson calling for Morecambe's clock tower to be repaired.

The newly repaired clock faces are reinstalled in Morecambe clock tower. Picture by Ruth Morris.

The petition attracted hundreds of signatures including members of the ITV crew filming for The Bay in Morecambe.

John, Morecambe born and bred, noticed the clock's four lifeless faces most mornings when he and a friend were voluntary litter-picking between the lifeboat station and the Midland Hotel.

John, who worked at Heysham Harbour for 43 years, retiring as port supervisor, said: "I remember the days when most people didn't have a watch and relied on the clock tower. Just about every picture you see of Morecambe features the tower.

"Everyone still looks at it today, but it's not working. Being an old Morecambrian, it's not for me, I just want it to tick-tock!"

John thought it particularly important to have the landmark working properly with projects such as the Eden of the North being proposed.

The grade 2 listed clock tower was built in 1905, a gift to his native town by John Robert Birkett, Mayor from 1903-1906.

It was designed by two young architects, Charles Cressey and William Keighley, who were also responsible for the former Barclays Bank building in Euston Road.

It should be ticking along nicely now!