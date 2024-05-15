Morecambe’s bathing beaches scoop top award
Keep Britain Tidy today (Wednesday May 15) announced that Morecambe North and South are recipients of the prestigious Seaside Award.
Seaside Awards recognise and award beaches in England that achieve the highest standards of beach management and offer visitors great facilities alongside a litter free and safe
environment.
Councillor Joanne Ainscough, cabinet member with responsibility for environmental services, welcomed the awards, but also called for more to be done to improve water quality at the
two beaches from their current rating of sufficient.
“Having high standards for our coastline is vital in attracting visitors to the town and we are delighted to have received Seaside Awards for both Morecambe's North and South beaches,”
she said.
"The standards of these beaches are a testament to all those who work hard throughout the year to ensure they can be enjoyed by residents, visitors and holiday-makers alike.
“Having worked so hard to set this extremely high standard, we expect our partners at the Environment Agency and United Utilities to ensure all aspects of our coastline meet or exceed it.”Keep Britain Tidy’s Chief Executive, Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, said: “These awards are a credit to the collective efforts of beach managers, volunteers, residents and businesses who
have worked tirelessly to maintain, protect and improve some of our best-loved and most popular beaches and we’d like to take this moment to recognise and applaud them.
“Seaside Awards are presented to the best beaches in England and celebrate the quality and diversity of our coastline.”
