Morecambe’s two bathing beaches have been recognised as some of the best in the country.

Keep Britain Tidy today (Wednesday May 15) announced that Morecambe North and South are recipients of the prestigious Seaside Award.

Seaside Awards recognise and award beaches in England that achieve the highest standards of beach management and offer visitors great facilities alongside a litter free and safe

environment.

Morecambe beach. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Councillor Joanne Ainscough, cabinet member with responsibility for environmental services, welcomed the awards, but also called for more to be done to improve water quality at the

two beaches from their current rating of sufficient.

“Having high standards for our coastline is vital in attracting visitors to the town and we are delighted to have received Seaside Awards for both Morecambe's North and South beaches,”

she said.

Morecambe beach. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

"The standards of these beaches are a testament to all those who work hard throughout the year to ensure they can be enjoyed by residents, visitors and holiday-makers alike.

“Having worked so hard to set this extremely high standard, we expect our partners at the Environment Agency and United Utilities to ensure all aspects of our coastline meet or exceed it.”Keep Britain Tidy’s Chief Executive, Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, said: “These awards are a credit to the collective efforts of beach managers, volunteers, residents and businesses who

have worked tirelessly to maintain, protect and improve some of our best-loved and most popular beaches and we’d like to take this moment to recognise and applaud them.

“Seaside Awards are presented to the best beaches in England and celebrate the quality and diversity of our coastline.”

To help keep the beaches clean and comply with the Seaside Award requirements, dog and horse owners are reminded that their animals are banned from the two beaches until September 30.

They are still welcome on other sections of shoreline either side of the two bathing beaches.