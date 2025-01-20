Morecambe workshops to promote safety at home for vulnerable adults using electrical appliances

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wise Up Workshops CIC is thrilled to announce it has been awarded a £2,961 grant from Electrical Safety First’s Electrical Safety Fund to deliver a project aimed at improving electrical safety for vulnerable people in Morecambe.

This funding will support the delivery of interactive and accessible workshops tailored for two specific groups: young adults aged 14-25 and adults aged 25-90, including individuals with vulnerabilities or disabilities, such as mental health challenges.

The workshops will focus on raising awareness of risks associated with electrical appliances and promoting safe practices in the home. Designed to be engaging and inclusive, the sessions will use visual prompts and hands-on activities to make the information accessible for all.

As part of the initiative, Wise Up Workshops will partner with a local firm to remove unsafe electrical appliances from participants’ homes, further ensuring their safety.

The workshops will include:

For young adults (14-25): Sessions as part of the Lifewise-LifeSkills programme, with a focus on checking electrical appliances when moving into a first home and safety concerns for modern technology. Wednesdays 6-8pm, Heysham.

For adults (25-90): Practical workshops addressing risks like faulty appliances and overloaded sockets, presented in an easy-to-understand format tailored to the needs of groups. Wednesdays 10am-midday, Heysham.

Workshops will run throughout January, February, and March.

For more information please call 07506 295782 or email [email protected].

Indie Wilson-Fish of Wise Up Workshops CIC says: “Vulnerable adults are often at greater risk of electrical hazards, shocks, and fires. With this project, we aim to bring critical electrical safety knowledge to them in a way that is simple, fun, and accessible. We are also excited to empower young adults to take proactive steps toward safety in their first homes."

The Electrical Safety Fund is an annual grant programme by Electrical Safety First supporting community projects across the UK, awarding £500,000 annually to reduce domestic electrical risks.

Electrical Safety First is committed to ensuring everyone can live safely in their homes. Around half of all domestic fires in the UK are caused by electricity, most originating from electrical products. The charity offers free resources and advice to help reduce risks and keep households safe.

Lesley Rudd, Chief Executive of Electrical Safety First, said: “We are delighted to award this grant to Wise Up Workshops CIC. Our Electrical Safety Fund is designed to empower groups to help keep local people safe in their communities. With around half of domestic fires in the UK caused by electricity, projects like this are vital in reducing risks.”