Morecambe woman recognised by 10 Downing Street for her community work

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Anna Chan, 34, who is a former pupil at West End Primary School and Morecambe Bay Academy, has won the 2264th “Points of Light” award from No.10 for a person who is making a change in their community.

Anna, who now lives in London, said: “It is incredible to be the recipient of the UK’s 2264th Points of Light award. The recognition of this award highlights the dedication and importance of pro-bono/volunteering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Asian Leadership Collective is able to make the biggest impact in championing diverse leadership because of the passion and drive of the East Asian and Southeast Asian (ESEA) communities and friends who support our cause, from attending our annual in person events, to joining our core team, as well as sponsorships and donations.

Anna Chan, 34, standing outside number 10 Downing street with her award certificate.

“I am proud to be amongst the amazing role models and organisations who give back to their local communities with all their important work.”

Anna founded the ‘Asian Leadership Collective’ in 2020, to boost the career development of people from East and Southeast Asian backgrounds.

Through the ‘Asian Leadership Collective’, Anna provides resources and services, including events, professional directories, research and data collection and collaborations with business and social enterprises, to champion people from East and Southeast Asian communities in the workplace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anna has created a space for discussion, learning and professional development that aims to encourage members of the East and Southeast Asian community to push through barriers for equal representation.

Anna Chan, 34, with community members at an event in London Chinatown. Photo: Charlotte Hu.

Anna also co-founded the ‘ESEAEats movement’, which began on social media, to champion the voices of the community and highlight East and Southeast Asian businesses.

The ‘#ESEAEats’ hashtag has been used over 14,800 times and Anna has since expanded the movement to include sold-out in person events that bring the community together through conversations and food.

As part of ‘ESEAEats’, Anna has launched a ‘What’s in your lunchbox’ initiative within schools across the UK to normalise different East and Southeast Asian foods from an early age.