Morecambe woman in court over broad daylight sex session behind Morrisons store

A couple having sex behind a supermarket in broad daylight left onlookers horrified at their antics, reports The Express.
By Michelle Blade
Published 30th Oct 2023, 11:04 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 13:24 GMT
A shocked family with three children were left aghast after spotting Chloe Dobson, 21, from Morecambe, and her partner, Peter Penman, 32, on a towpath behind Morrisons in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria.

They saw Dobson “bouncing around” on Penman's lap on a bench before they lay on the ground and carried on with their frolics, Preston Crown Court heard.

An aghast dad took out his mobile phone and snapped pictures of the couple which he sent on to the police.

Preston Crown Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-StuttardPreston Crown Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Although, the father said, it was obvious to him and his wife and their oldest child what was going on, their younger children did not understand.

Officers arrived to find Dobson pulling up her trousers - and both were extremely drunk.

Dobson, of Sefton Road, Morecambe, told police in interview she didn’t remember what had gone on but posted on Facebook to say she "had the wildest day and night!".

A pre-sentence report stated Dobson was "extremely vulnerable".

Dobson was given a 12 month community order with 25 days rehabilitation activity requirements.

She must continue to work with a support centre to address personal issues and ensure she does not offend again.

Penman, of Ramsden Street, Barrow, will be sentenced at a later date.