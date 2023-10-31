A Morecambe woman who pleaded guilty to animal cruelty has escaped a jail sentence.

At Preston Magistrates’ Court, Charlotte Kenny, 38, of Queen Street, Morecambe, admitted causing unnecessary suffering to a brown dapple male bull breed type dog called Merlin, a black and tan female Rottweiler type dog called Daisy and a male Northern Inuit type dog called Harou by failing to investigate and address the causes of their poor bodily condition and weight loss between January 15, 2023 and February 7, 2023 at an address in Preston.

She also admitted that on or about February 6, 2023 at an address in Preston she failed to ensure that the needs of animals she was responsible for were met by failing to

provide a suitable environment for a black and tan female Rottweiler type dog called Daisy, a male Northern Inuit type dog called Harou , a black kitten called Loki, a tortoiseshell

Preston Magistrates Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

cat called Barney, a grey cat called Brie and a tabby cat called Maggie.

Kenny was sentenced to 16 weeks prison suspended for 24 months.

She was also handed a 12 month community order with 100 hours unpaid work.

She was ordered to pay £400 costs to the RSPCA and a victim surcharge of £154.