News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING

Morecambe woman behind bars after wielding knife on promenade

A Morecambe woman has been jailed after being found guilty of wielding a kitchen knife on the promenade.
By Michelle Blade
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 12:47 GMT
Updated 2nd Feb 2024, 12:56 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Natasha Williams, 27, of Marine Road West, Morecambe appeared in court charged with possession of a knife in a public place.

She was alleged to have had a 3” kitchen knife on Morecambe promenade on January 30 without good reason or lawful authority.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Magistrates found her guilty and she received a six month jail sentence.

Most Popular
A woman from Morecambe has been jailed for wielding a kitchen knife on the promenade.A woman from Morecambe has been jailed for wielding a kitchen knife on the promenade.
A woman from Morecambe has been jailed for wielding a kitchen knife on the promenade.

Magistrates said the offence was so serious that only a custodial sentence could be justified because the defendant has a flagrant disregard for court orders, it was the second knife offence and she was in breach of a community order.

Magistrates ordered the kitchen knife to be forfeited and destroyed and Williams was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £154.