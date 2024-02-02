Morecambe woman behind bars after wielding knife on promenade
Natasha Williams, 27, of Marine Road West, Morecambe appeared in court charged with possession of a knife in a public place.
She was alleged to have had a 3” kitchen knife on Morecambe promenade on January 30 without good reason or lawful authority.
Magistrates found her guilty and she received a six month jail sentence.
Magistrates said the offence was so serious that only a custodial sentence could be justified because the defendant has a flagrant disregard for court orders, it was the second knife offence and she was in breach of a community order.
Magistrates ordered the kitchen knife to be forfeited and destroyed and Williams was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £154.