Natasha Williams, 27, of Marine Road West, Morecambe appeared in court charged with possession of a knife in a public place.

She was alleged to have had a 3” kitchen knife on Morecambe promenade on January 30 without good reason or lawful authority.

Magistrates found her guilty and she received a six month jail sentence.

A woman from Morecambe has been jailed for wielding a kitchen knife on the promenade.

Magistrates said the offence was so serious that only a custodial sentence could be justified because the defendant has a flagrant disregard for court orders, it was the second knife offence and she was in breach of a community order.