Morecambe woman, 30, to stand trial accused of drug crimes
A woman from Morecambe will stand trial accused of drug crimes.
By Michelle Blade
Published 29th Aug 2023, 14:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 14:53 BST
Danielle Proctor, 30, of Limes Avenue, Heysham, did not enter a plea when she appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court.
She is accused of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine in Morecambe on January 21, 2022 and possession with intent to supply heroin in Morecambe on the same date.
She was given unconditional bail and a trial date was set for September 21, 2023 when she is due to appear at Preston Crown Court.