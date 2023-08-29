News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’

Morecambe woman, 30, to stand trial accused of drug crimes

A woman from Morecambe will stand trial accused of drug crimes.
By Michelle Blade
Published 29th Aug 2023, 14:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 14:53 BST
Preston Crown Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-StuttardPreston Crown Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Preston Crown Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Danielle Proctor, 30, of Limes Avenue, Heysham, did not enter a plea when she appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court.

She is accused of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine in Morecambe on January 21, 2022 and possession with intent to supply heroin in Morecambe on the same date.

She was given unconditional bail and a trial date was set for September 21, 2023 when she is due to appear at Preston Crown Court.