Preston Crown Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Danielle Proctor, 30, of Limes Avenue, Heysham, did not enter a plea when she appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court.

She is accused of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine in Morecambe on January 21, 2022 and possession with intent to supply heroin in Morecambe on the same date.