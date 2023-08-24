News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
The richest Lancashire businesspeople unveiled in North West Rich List
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

Morecambe woman, 30, in court accused of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs

A Morecambe woman is due to appear in court accused of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
By Michelle Blade
Published 24th Aug 2023, 15:22 BST- 1 min read
Gavel and scales.Gavel and scales.
Gavel and scales.

Danielle Proctor, 30, of Limes Avenue, Heysham, is charged with possession with intent to supply 72g of crack cocaine, a Class A drug and 54g of heroin, a Class A drug, in Morecambe on January 21, 2022.She is due to appear for the first time before magistrates at Preston today.