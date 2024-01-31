Morecambe woman, 27, in court accused of being armed with kitchen knife on promenade
A Morecambe woman is to appear in court today charged with possession of a knife in a public place.
Natasha Williams, 27, of Marine Road West, Morecambe is alleged to have had a 3” kitchen knife on Morecambe promenade on January 30 without good reason or lawful authority.Natasha Williams is due to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court today (Wednesday).