Morecambe woman, 27, in court accused of being armed with kitchen knife on promenade

A Morecambe woman is to appear in court today charged with possession of a knife in a public place.
By Michelle Blade
Published 31st Jan 2024, 11:51 GMT
Natasha Williams, 27, of Marine Road West, Morecambe is alleged to have had a 3” kitchen knife on Morecambe promenade on January 30 without good reason or lawful authority.Natasha Williams is due to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court today (Wednesday).