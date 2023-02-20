Morecambe wins top 10 vote for UK's best places to enjoy a budget staycation

The poll of 2,000 holidaymakers ranked Blackpool, the home of the world-famous illuminations as the best value staycation spot across four categories, including accommodation, transport, activities and eating out.

But Morecambe came in as the number eight favourite joining other iconic seaside towns such as Brighton and Skegness, as well as Britain's first seaside resort, Scarborough.

When it comes to city breaks, Cardiff, Liverpool, and Newcastle were considered the best value options by travellers polled, with each of them scoring highly when it came to affordable meals out, accommodation and transport.

The beach at Morecambe.

Graham Donoghue, chief executive of holiday letting agency Sykes Holiday Cottages, which commissioned the research, said: “With the rising cost of living continuing to put a squeeze on budgets, many holidaymakers will be looking to see where they can get the best value for money on holidays this year.

"Making travel plans closer to home could be an ideal solution, as it is easier to stick to a holiday budget while still spending quality time with loved ones.”

The research also revealed 27 per cent of holidaymakers are more likely to book a staycation this year due to the rising cost of living.

A massive 94 per cent said it is important to them that they are getting good value for money when booking a holiday, and 75 per cent want to get the best bang for their buck with accommodation.

However, 26 per cent of those who are planning to go away this year said their holiday kitties have decreased.

The study, conducted via OnePoll, found the average traveller will set aside nearly £1,800 for their trips this year.

To help keep within their budgets, one in three will book their getaways out of peak seasons, while 29 per cent will spend more time researching the best deals.

And 28 per cent will book self-catering accommodation so they can keep the cost of meals down while away.

But despite having less money than usual to go away with, 64 per cent will not let it deter them from having a memorable trip.

Top 10 best budget staycation hotspots

1. Blackpool

2. Cardiff

3. Liverpool

4. Brighton

5. Skegness

6. Scarborough

7. Newcastle

8. Morecambe

9. Whitby

10. York