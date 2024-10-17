Morecambe will sparkle for longer with extended run of Christmas lights

By Michelle Blade
Published 17th Oct 2024, 12:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Morecambe will be sparkling a little longer this year and next as plans for an extended run of the Morecambe BID Christmas lights have been revealed.

Morecambe BID announced on their Facebook page that the beloved Christmas Light Cones on the promenade are making a comeback, with an extended run from the end of October through to February next year.

Known as 'The Morecambe Sparkle Illuminations', the lights have been organised by the BID and paid for by town centre businesses for the past few years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Morecambe BID spokesman said: “By bringing them in early, we aim to boost winter footfall and add some festive cheer to the season. We’re here to support the growth and vibrancy of Morecambe.

Morecambe Sparkle Illuminations are making a comeback this year for a longer period.Morecambe Sparkle Illuminations are making a comeback this year for a longer period.
Morecambe Sparkle Illuminations are making a comeback this year for a longer period.

“Also, a big thank you to Morecambe Town Council for supporting this event with additional funding.”

On the Morecambe BID Facebook page, Dianne Moody said: “They are lovely, children love to see them.”

Karen Fay said: “Love running past them on dark mornings.”

Related topics:BIDMorecambeFacebookMorecambe Town Council
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice