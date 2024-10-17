Morecambe will sparkle for longer with extended run of Christmas lights
Morecambe BID announced on their Facebook page that the beloved Christmas Light Cones on the promenade are making a comeback, with an extended run from the end of October through to February next year.
Known as 'The Morecambe Sparkle Illuminations', the lights have been organised by the BID and paid for by town centre businesses for the past few years.
A Morecambe BID spokesman said: “By bringing them in early, we aim to boost winter footfall and add some festive cheer to the season. We’re here to support the growth and vibrancy of Morecambe.
“Also, a big thank you to Morecambe Town Council for supporting this event with additional funding.”
On the Morecambe BID Facebook page, Dianne Moody said: “They are lovely, children love to see them.”
Karen Fay said: “Love running past them on dark mornings.”