Morecambe West End discount store for sale for £300k

A popular discount store established in 1980 in Morecambe’s West End is for sale for £300,000.

By Michelle Blade
4 minutes ago - 2 min read

The owners of West End Discounts on Regent Road in Morecambe are retiring hence offering the store for sale.

A large well signed freehold premises briefly comprising:

GROUND FLOOR:

The discount store for sale on Regent Road in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of Meridian Business Sales Limited.
Approx 52x32 feet

Wall displays

Shelving and racking

Serving counter with till

The discount store for sale in Morecambe's West End. Picture from Google Street View.

Storage room

FIRST FLOOR:

Partly fitted out

SECOND FLOOR:

Currently used for storage

Meridian Business Sales are offering to the market this exceptional freehold discount store which was established in 1980 and has been run by their client since 2015.

The business is only now being reluctantly offered to the market due to the client's desire to take well-earned retirement.

Since their client took ownership, they have invested time and money into the business meaning it is in full walk in condition.

Their client has continually introduced new lines and income streams which have enhanced the business massively.

They are advised by their client that the annual income currently runs at a very respectable £300,000 with good gross profit margins.

This is derived from the sale of a huge range of products such as DIY and household goods at highly competitive prices.

The business enjoys an outstanding reputation within the local community and beyond and as such has a high level of regular and repeat trade.

The business is exceptionally well known throughout the town due to its long history and highly visible trading location which both contribute to a consistent turnover.

There are a good number of fantastic online reviews for the business, further demonstrating the excellent reputation their client has cultivated during their stewardship.

There is massive scope to introduce an online presence for the business, such as a website or social media page.

This could be a huge opportunity to promote the business and attract further custom.

Currently the business is owner operated and run with the help of five part-time time staff.

This is a superb opportunity to purchase a well established business, which is ideal for an owner operator or as a bolt on opportunity and as such early viewing is highly recommended.

The business is listed on Zoopla here