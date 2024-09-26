Morecambe veterans association celebrates 1st birthday
The BVA was established by ex Royal Marine, Gary Kniveton, after he spotted a gap in support for veterans.
“We are gaining new members weekly, are going from strength to strength and have made a mark on Morecambe’s high street, providing a much needed community hub,” said Gary.
During its first year, BVA has opened new premises at 66-68 Euston Road which they hope to buy to ensure that the group continues.
The centre is open Monday-Thursday where veterans can enjoy a warm, safe place to help alleviate social isolation and loneliness.
Among activities are a model group, walking group and a ladies group and the hub operates like a NAAFI with a pool table, cards, dominos and other games.
Every Wednesday, there’s a breakfast club. The BVA also provides two breakfast clubs two weeks apart at Carnforth Fire Station and a monthly breakfast club at Lancaster Football
Club where it supports the veterans football team.
The BVA was recently represented at the 80th anniversary commemorations of Arnhem at Carlisle Cathedral where among the guests was their ‘celebrity’ member, Richard Brock who helped to liberate Holland as part of Operation Market Garden.
Richard is also a D-Day veteran and, aged 100, played a major role in its 80th anniversary commemorations in June, speaking at the televised ceremony and even featuring on the
cover of the Radio Times.
Anyone interested in finding out more about BVA, can call into the hub or see its Facebook page.